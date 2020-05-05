We need John Toyooka to help our businesses recover from the damage Sarah Nebeker has done over the last eight years of her work implementing harmful policies for our communities while serving on the Clatsop County commission.
John has been a long-standing leader, and has done a lot of good. He uses common sense and real-world solutions, which will be really helpful to our current economic crisis.
Right now, John is running against Nebeker and her failed, misguided policies, such as rejecting the timber lawsuit that our county needed.
She has exponentially increased homelessness and made Clatsop County unaffordable for the majority of working families.
We need John to fix what Nebeker has done, and help protect our working families. Vote for Toyooka on May 19.
STEPHANIE MILLMAN
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.