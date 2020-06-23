With the coronavirus and all the rallies and rioting, most of us are asking, "What is going on?" It seems to me many are restless, anxious and just plain concerned. Is our nation in free fall?
What are people really looking for? The Scriptures say, "Blessed are they that hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled." People are crying for justice and righteousness, for firm and truthful and just leadership at all realms of government.
We live in a great nation. To remain great as a nation and as individuals, "What does the Lord require, but to do justly, love mercy and walk humbly with our God."
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.