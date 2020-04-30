A big "thank you" to Ted Ames for the wonderful job he does maintaining Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. I have never seen the cemetery look this good.
He has made vast improvements. It's obvious to see he enjoys his job, and does it with such great detail and respect to the families. We are so lucky to have him on this job.
Thank you, Ted. We greatly appreciate what you do, and we notice.
ROBIN GOLUBICKAS
Warrenton
