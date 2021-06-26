Over the past few years, I've noticed that Clatsop County has decided to look more inward, and be less inclusive regarding the LGBTQ community.
When I read about the Knappa Parents Organization expressing their concerns about an LGBTQ curriculum in their schools, and wanting their children to be "treated as individuals," I have to laugh.
What Knappa Parents Organization would prefer is for LGBTQ people to remain in the closet by denying teachers to teach history, sex education and gender issues pertaining to LGBTQ people and their communities. It's not shocking to me that such an organization would decide to tackle this issue during Pride Month.
I would also assume that such an organization probably rails about "cancel culture" every chance they get. Funny, they're actively participating in cancel culture by denying that their children, and everyone else's children, be taught sex education that may actually pertain to their lives.
I have news for these parents: You're on the losing side of history.
The existence of trans, gay, lesbian, bisexual and gender nonconforming people is a threat to their worldview, therefore, the only way to stop an honest discussion about LGBTQ people and gender issues is to ban any type of curriculum of such a topic in our schools, which is why an opt out for their kids simply isn't acceptable to them regarding evidence-based sex education.
Sounds a lot like "cancel culture for thee, but not for me."
RICKY BENNETT
Astoria