Hi y'all. Just visited from Eugene, and loved everything, especially the Flavel House. My favorite was when you put out Thursday's trash, and the wind gusts blew it around like a million tattered rag dolls. Nevertheless, I fought my way through it to the Astoria Transit Center, conveniently located, and look forward to my next visit.
ADAM HOWARD
Eugene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.