During this time of political and social strife, my husband and I found a bit of lovely respite on a Monday night in Astoria. We celebrated our anniversary at the Silver Salmon Grille, sitting by the front window, enjoying cocktails and reminiscing of how we met. We watched other couples and families walk by.
The service was outstanding, and the food by chef Jeff Martin extraordinary and sumptuous. We reflected on how Astoria has much to offer, even in this world of social distancing and mask-wearing. What a lovely evening suspended in time, yet reflecting of better times ahead.
DELORES SULLIVAN
Gearhart
