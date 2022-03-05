"Astoria takes a step closer to workforce housing at Heritage Square": A very disingenuous article published Feb. 24 in The Astorian.
The uproar was never about the need for housing. All agreed it was a priority. The uproar was always about where it was to be sited. The city has little money. They refused to consider land swaps, purchases or any other creative use of repurposed buildings. They exist in Astoria.
Instead, the City Council took the low road. They are giving away prime downtown real estate, and 10 years of city promises to make it a library, small-footprint housing and public use space. Previous city councils debated on how to do this.
The city’s own website for the Garden of Surging Waves states that in Feb 2012; “Astoria City Council amended the city's comprehensive plan to include language regarding redevelopment of Heritage Square as a public urban park.”
In the past few months, the priorities were changed to low-income subsidized housing. One block from the tourist-fueled downtown.
The three supporters of this development will not run for reelection. The two “nay” votes return. My prediction is that new council members and the new mayor will reverse this 3-2 vote. The developer has one year to make good on promises. The construction start is at least several years out. The fight goes on.