I urge you to vote for Tom Balmer for the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Balmer has the qualities we want in our judges. He is smart, even-tempered, objective, kind and humble. He has served Oregon exceptionally well since 2001, and we will be lucky to have him for another term.
PAULA BROWNHILL
Astoria
