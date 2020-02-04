My wife and I just watched the second day of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. It's way too early to say how it may go; so far, it's just been the good guys doing most of the talking. I wouldn't put any ignominy past the Republicans.
But I'm thrilled with what we saw today. I'm an old man, a child of the 1960s, and as cynical as I've had to learn to be. But I watched the Richard Nixon impeachment. And as ugly as it all was, in the end it was uplifting for the country. Made us better.
And the intelligence, the hard, thoughtful work, the good heartedness the House managers brought to bear on this mess today, and in particular Adam Schiff's summation tonight, make me think that people — with all our flaws — can't govern themselves much better than this.
We're lucky to get to see it.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
