I met Kathleen Sullivan in 2009, when I first moved to Astoria, while working at the Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe, a cooperative her sister helped start.
I came to this area at a time when the world was slowing down, expecting a solitary journey as I cared for a dying loved one. What I found, instead, were people who valued community, nature and creativity; people who understood that we are stronger together.
We are lucky to have Kathleen representing us as a Clatsop County commissioner; especially in what will be a difficult road ahead, as we recover again from another recession. She has a balanced and measured temperament. She thinks about problems from a variety of perspectives, listens to everyone and makes principled decisions, even when they are difficult.
Recently, Kathleen has been an active partner in an effort to bring high-speed, reliable internet to District 4. She wants to expand technical and other vocational training opportunities to give more young people, like my daughter, a chance to stay and thrive in the community that they love.
She believes, like I do, that our county depends on a healthy and sustainable working forest — and I trust her to make decisions that will ensure the forest is managed with the interests of recreation, salmon and steelhead habitat, as well as sustainable logging.
She is responsive to the people, not beholden to special interests. This balanced, compassionate leadership is what makes our community so great. It is what makes me proud to raise my daughter here.
TALLIE SPILLER
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.