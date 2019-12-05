Thanks to R.J. Marx for the story of the Lum family ("Weekend Break: 50 years of Lum's Auto Center," The Astorian, Nov. 23).
This was a story of a great generation of people able to survive during times of discrimination. Judgment of people is wrong, but unfortunately we still see it today in 2019.
Thank you, Mr. Lum, for telling your story in a gentle way. You were able to express your feelings, and I, for one, know your beloved mother was a precious person.
ARDATH FINUCANE
Astoria
