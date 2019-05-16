I support Tracy MacDonald for Sunset Empire Transit District (SETD) Board, Position 1.
I am writing because I think Tracy didn't tell you all the things you need to know. He is a very humble person by nature.
Tracy, a Marine (1969 to 1973), was sent to Santa Ana Community College for a transportation planning certificate in transportation planning and administration.
Tracy worked for our local employer, Medix, in medical transportation for 11 years before he retired last year.
Tracy has served for the last four years on the SETD board, so he is informed and ready to go.
Tracy supports the expansion of the Dial-A-Ride program for citizens of our county who have mobility issues that prevent use of the bus system. Also, the board he sits on is tackling scheduling needs for the bus system, improving service.
So, you have a candidate serving and contributing to the board, who has spent much of his life serving the community, who spent the last 11 years in the transportation field and who has had college education in transportation. Also, the board gets a trained emergency medical responder, if needed.
The board is doing a good job; it would be foolish to change the mix now. It makes no sense to try to fix something that is working well. Please vote for Tracy MacDonald for Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, Position 1.
RICK NEWTON
Warrenton
