How do you suppose the "mainstream" media got to be mainstream? In our consumer-driven society, it's because, over time, they proved themselves to be reliable sources of true reporting of facts, and the voice of thoughtful, useful opinions.
In my youth I worked for the State Department, in communications, and held a top-secret "crypto" security clearance. And, I was constantly amazed how consistently right-on the mainstream American and "Western" media of the day — the TV networks and the Associated Press and Time and Newsweek and Life magazines, etc. — were, in their analyses of foreign affairs and current events, including Cold War military matters.
Because all they had to do was ask themselves, in each situation, what was in the best interest of the people of the U.S., and presume that was the position of the U.S. government.
That simple formula was uncannily accurate. Not perfectly, but almost. Because the people who worked in our government were dedicated to that principle. There were, and still are thousands of them, and they stand tall.
I believe that holds true today, despite the best efforts of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller and former President Donald Trump and their boot-lickers and lackeys at Fox News to subvert, distort and negate all of that.
On Veterans Day, I celebrate those vets who didn’t, and don't wear uniforms, as well as those who did, and do.