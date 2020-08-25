Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson provoked jeers and taunts from hatemongers as she articulated her spiritual manifesto — urging Americans to turn politics from hate into an instrument of love. Makes me wonder why so many Americans find loving one another so inconvenient.
President Donald Trump's director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, proposed a revision of Emma Lazarus' famous poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Cuccinelli believes that the tired and poor should be immigrants "who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge." How calloused.
There's a whole lot of hating going on, and I'm not convinced we can just let it die of its own weight. We need to confront bad, hateful ideas with good, nurturing ideas, allowing the public to see extremists for what they are.
I counter offensive, tasteless, prevaricating bigots by wearing my "Make America Kind Again" cap every day. Would that others would follow suit.
And I tune in to kind, thoughtful people who make me laugh, since I can't stay mad at someone who makes me laugh. It's that simple.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.