I am expressing my support for funding for child care purposes.
I have four kids and work as a farmworker. I have struggled to find care for my kids, especially when they were younger. Oregon needs funding that would help individuals like me access child care resources, without putting a burden on the families.
We need funding to pass a child care bill that makes care accessible for farmworkers and families who cannot afford child care at the moment. The pandemic has brought the child care issue to light even more.
If I were paying for child care right now, I would have to decide between losing my home or paying outrageous prices. Not to mention, Oregon doesn't have enough facilities to be able to help our families.
Our legislators must make child care a priority, and help families like mine that do not necessarily have access to child care. I wish I could stay with my kids at home; however, I cannot afford to, and I would like other families to have this opportunity and access to culture-based child care.
ROSA SOTELO
Woodburn