I am a resident of Seaside. This newspaper reported on an event in the downtown Seaside area on Aug. 8, when a group of Second Amendment demonstrators marched through the middle of town brandishing their assault-type weapons. I was there, and saw it.
These are an example of the type of people pushing for Clatsop County residents to vote yes on Measure 4-205. The way they present themselves, and brandish their weapons, is more than enough reason for me to believe that we are not ready to have the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office stop enforcing federal and state gun laws in the county.
I support the Second Amendment. I also support reasonable and common-sense gun safety laws. The two are not incompatible. I believe that Measure 4-205 would create more danger because self-appointed, so-called militias will think there is local support for their actions, and that they will not be held to common-sense gun safety laws, or be held accountable for their actions.
Passage of Measure 4-205 would likely also result in an increase in vigilantism. The vast majority of Americans support common-sense gun laws that keep our communities safe. The organizations supporting this ballot initiative do not express the will of the people.
Prohibiting our sheriff from enforcing existing and future federal and state gun laws is not going to make us safer. It is only going to make things worse.
MARTIN LETOURNEAU
Seaside
