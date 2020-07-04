Thanks to the Clatsop County commissioners for opting in to the face mask requirement. If we are to get back to a normal life, we have to confront and stop the spread of the coronavirus. We now know that wearing face masks is the best way to cut down on transmission of the virus. In other parts of the world, going out of the home without a face mask at this time is like going out without "putting your pants on," as I read recently.
I would like to acknowledge the local businesses here that have made an effort to combat the spread of the virus. The Astoria Co+op, Costco, Video Horizons and Lum's Auto Center oil change have impressed me. Others, not so much, especially hardware stores and outdoor tool shops where men congregate. I want to encourage my fellow gender members to "man up," and put on a mask to protect our families, friends, neighbors and all those we do not know, but live within this community.
By wearing masks inside businesses and in other settings, we can model for the children here that it's a healthy and positive thing to do, and they will embrace the use of them as well. It's likely that COVID-19 will be with us for some time, and we need to do our part to shorten its life span. Let's pay attention to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the good advice he continues to give us all.
NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.