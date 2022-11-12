Even a little before daylight these days, as I am lying in bed, I hear the sounds of hunters firing on elk, deer or waterfowl in the distance. Our wildlife laws manage the harvest of wildlife to keep the populations of animals within the carrying capacity of their habitat. I have long wondered why we don't apply that same principle to our own species.
I'm not contemplating open season on our species, but is it a conscious plan to rely on disease, war, famine and global warming to keep our population in balance with food, clean water, timber and mineral resources? The sustainable limit of human occupation of our finite planet is 3 billion people, then why are we at 8 billion and climbing?
If humans are as intelligent as we think we are, why are there no incentives for smaller families, why is there no outrage over certain religions that push their flock to have more children than their personal, or national resources, can support? Why no pressure on such churches that prohibit contraception, thus creating poverty in countries where birth rates exceed job creation for decades.
Every right that we enjoy in this country comes with inherent responsibilities. Procreation is no exception; humanity should be managing its demographics for the survival of all life forms.