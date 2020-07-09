Injustice in the courtroom happens; don't get arrested. As soon as you get arrested, you will find yourself in a game of manipulation and psychology schemes with the judicial system. It's not fair, but it is real.
People incriminate themselves all the time, and dig themselves deeper into the judicial system. Outcome: You lose your job, can't pay bills, a strike is against you when you apply for another job, and possibly you find yourself homeless. Walk the minefield very carefully.
Like the seemingly honest pillar of justice, but really it's wearing many faces of deception, especially if you don't have a large amount of money for a very good lawyer. I have seen it happen, because I have witnessed a family member being found guilty.
It was a shame, frustrating, sad. I walked into the courtroom thinking the family member was going to be treated fairly, and I walked out of the courtroom with a larger opinion, and insight that the victory by the prosecution was about manipulation and psychology. For more information, I invite you to the "Free Luke Wirkkala" website.
STEVE McCONNELL
Chinook, Washington
