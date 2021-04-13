Over the past 14 months, I have found it necessary to visit the Astoria Department of Motor Vehicles office on three different occasions, and on each of those occasions I found the representatives there to be professional, knowledgeable, helpful and friendly.
Each time, I received guidance from one of them, I found their body of knowledge impressive, not to mention accurate, and appropriate to my situation. I was also taken by how organized they were, and the manner in which they kept the line moving.
Many thanks to those who helped me navigate my way through the paperwork I needed to complete.
MARTI WAJC
Seaside