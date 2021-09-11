In late August, my husband and I made a much-anticipated and long-overdue trip to Astoria to relax and reconnect with family after not visiting there since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Two hours before we departed the chain hotel where we stayed, our visit turned into an extremely negative experience as a result of our encounter with a non-mask-wearing staff member working the front desk. A conversation with her on mask-wearing policy quickly became confrontational and ended with her shouting as she informed us repeatedly that we should be staying home and not traveling because of our viewpoint that she should be wearing a mask while on duty inside.
There was a sign on the entrance door of this hotel that stated that masks were required inside — as well as the statewide mask mandate in effect. It was our expectation that the staff would be observing that protocol for their safety and the safety of their guests.
This was the worst lodging experience that we have ever had in 50 years of extensive traveling and it happened in the city that I used to call home. As a native Astorian, I find it embarrassing for Astoria to have someone like this person representing the city and greeting and interacting with people who are visiting. After spending almost $800 to stay at this hotel for two nights, we were then subjected to something that absolutely no one should have to experience.