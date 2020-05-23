We are in a time that most of us have never experienced, and we have been thrust into environments that cause us to behave in ways that are not healthy; either emotionally or physically.
Understandably, we find ourselves uptight, anxious and a whole slew of other emotions that perhaps had not surfaced in a very long time, or ever, and those emotions can become quite unhealthy.
I'm talking about being home with our families, and perhaps friends, who are sheltering in place with us. Masks and filters have their place, and when it comes to the medical health and well-being of ourselves and our loved ones, they are most important.
However, when our children or spouse or other friends and family members need our unconditional love, that encompasses much of our hearts and minds, some of which we are depleted of by the time we return home from work.
I realize there are many of us who are still working, albeit from home, but nevertheless, we are still required to show up, and be accountable to our employers and yet, this is the perfect time to reinvent our home life.
Make new memories. Learn something new every day about each person you live with. Make sure they know that no matter what, they are your No. 1 priority, even above your work.
Sometimes we discover that our children, spouse, significant other and even some friends are not very lovable. However, you can still decide to love them. Remove your "masks" and work through your "filters" so that we are giving our absolute best of us to the ones who deserve it most. Time waits for no one, so let's wrap it up and gift it to those who need it most.
RITTALYNN KLOSS
Astoria
