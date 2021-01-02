The issue of forest fire management and forestry practices was the topic of two recent opinion pieces in The Astorian. “Fanning the flames” was a guest column in the Dec. 22 issue. It was a direct response to the editorial “Prioritize forest management” from Dec. 17.
I encourage anyone who has an interest in this topic, and who may have missed these pieces, to go back and look them up. In “Fanning the flames,” contributor George Sexton does a masterful job of explaining the underpinnings of this past summer’s devastating wildfires in Oregon.
He also points us in the direction of what actions we must take to address these problems going forward. Forestry and wildland fire management must be adapted to a world in which the climate is warming. Sexton’s guest column paints a vivid picture of that world we are now entering.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
