I am voting for Andrea Mazzarella, and I am asking that you do, too. She is up for re-election as a member of the Clatsop Community College Board of Directors. She brings the experience of being a student and has participated in the Presidential Review and CCC budget committees.
For me, her drive, passion and love of our community are beyond compare. She has volunteered in many areas of our community for years, and according to Andrea, she is just getting started. We need someone with this type of dedication, loyalty and love of our community. Join me in voting for the best choice.
VICKI McAFEE
Astoria
