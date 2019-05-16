As someone who was lucky enough to have the support and encouragement of others when running for the office of state representative myself last year, I think that it's incredibly important to similarly offer support to an eminently qualified candidate for public office: Andrea Mazzarella, who is one of the two candidates running for Zone 2 Position 2 on the Clatsop Community College Board.
Mazzarella has, and continues to be, an incredible force in the community, especially in the area of higher education. She has been integral to conversations for the college's acquisition of the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station (MERTS) campus, which effectively expanded access for students to gain essential training in the maritime field. The maritime sector provides many high-paying jobs that allow for residents of the county to continue to live and contribute to the community.
Andrea also knows the life of a Clatsop Community College student herself, frequently enrolling in classes for personal enrichment. She knows how tuition increases impact students, and is committed to keeping the education at the college accessible to students from every walk of life.
I have nothing but complete confidence in Andrea's ability to serve our community and to put students first. She gets my vote, and I hope others also see the value in allowing Mazzarella another term to serve our students.
TIFFINY MITCHELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.