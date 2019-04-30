I would like to commend to you my brother Scott McClaine for the Port of Astoria Commission Position 3.
Scott served in the Coast Guard as a medic for 28 years and retired with the rank of chief.
He and his wife of 36 years, Helen, decided to move back to Astoria because of the incredible beauty of the town, an, have lived in Astoria for a total of 16 years.
Serving others is in his DNA. He has helped me selflessly over the years, and would give me the shirt off his back. It wouldn’t surprise me if many others in Astoria could tell stories of how Scott McClaine has helped them.
He is a dedicated individual, and would serve the Port with integrity and dedication. He would be a good man for you to vote for on May 21.
STEVE McCLAINE
Moscow, Idaho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.