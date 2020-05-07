I'm setting my begging bowl alongside Bonnie Lively's ("Begging," The Astorian April 18). I would vote for Elizabeth Warren if I believed she had any chance of winning. But she doesn’t, and a protest vote will only enhance the chance of continuing the reign of His Majesty The Trump.
Even if the Democrats were to win a majority in the Senate, a staunch Republican minority could block any measure that didn't suit them. That, combined with President Donald Trump's veto pen, and we'd be no better off than we are today.
Pick your fights well. A Democratic president combined with a Democratic Senate and House — now that's when things can happen.
JULIE SNYDER
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.