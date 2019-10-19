Whatever our political leanings — Republican, Democrat or Independent — aren't we all best served by representatives who carefully study each issue, and then vote based on what they believe is best for all the people they represent?
We may strongly disagree with a particular vote. But a legislator who votes with conscience and the ability to weigh consequences is far better in the long run than one who is "in somebody’s pocket."
I didn't support Tiffiny Mitchell when she ran for state representative. I didn't think she yet had enough experience or knowledge for the job.
But Mitchell has proven that she is willing to do the work, to understand issues and the sometimes complicated effects they may have, and she has shown a substantial measure of courage to boot.
I think she deserves our respect and our support.
ROGER ROCKA
Astoria
