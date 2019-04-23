I read with some interest the letter regarding drones in timber harvest operations ("Drones will outlast us," The Daily Astorian, April 16) and would like to respond to some of the misinformation.
The writer would like to blame mechanization for all the reductions in timber industry employment over the last few decades; this is simply not true. Mechanization had nothing to do with the nearly total elimination of significant timber harvest on federal lands in the West.
True, mechanical harvesters have eliminated some of the timber falling done by “cutters” in the past, however the writer ignores the fact that many lives and injuries have been saved by having these machines do a portion of the work.
Labor costs haven’t been reduced by having drones string lightweight rope to assist in placing cables across long distances, frequently across younger timber stands or streams. This activity only allows the rigging crew to get to the work of logging sooner.
“Boots on the ground” are certainly not a thing of the past. It reduces damage to stream buffers or younger timber stands. In one of the first episodes of “Axmen,” J.M. Browning used a helicopter, at approximately $2,400 per hour, to accomplish the same thing.
In my long career, I wore out a couple of pairs of cork boots and several pairs of White Ox gloves working in the rigging, setting chokers, pulling strawline (haywire) and other associated tasks alongside the crews. If I stayed on the landing, it was to insure that logs were the proper lengths, and that the right logs were going to the right mill.
BUD HENDERSON
Knappa
