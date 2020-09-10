The Volksempfänger was how the Third Reich eliminated freedom of the press, and replaced it with propaganda stations which infiltrated every facet of daily life. Some media outlets in this country have been similarly hijacked and used to terrorize and misinform the populace.
President Donald Trump has created a method of making his lies appear credible, where he and Fox News Channel provide pseudo-validation of each other by parroting each others' lies, while Republicans in Congress tacitly approve through silence.
In 2018, a longtime analyst for Fox News, retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, left, stating, "In my view, Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration."
Fox News works at cultivating audiences who are devoid of accurate facts and perpetually pissed off at anyone who deviates from tribal rhetoric. When Fox talks "Second Amendment remedies" and civil war, it is reckless and dangerous.
I watched Judge Jeanine Pirro angrily spew lies about false Democrat agendas, misquote Barack Obama and encourage the purchase of guns to fend off the hordes of left wing terrorists/protesters who are allegedly destroying the country. However, the Center for Strategic and International Studies finds that far-right extremists accounted for over 90% of terrorist acts between Jan. 1 and May 8 in the U.S.
President Trump and Fox News select the most extreme views/incidents and misrepresent them as all being Democrats to radicalize right-wing partisans into becoming more bellicose and violent.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
