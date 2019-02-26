People are waking to the possibility of Medicare for All, a transformative health care reform that would provide quality care to all people, regardless of wealth, age or employment.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal will soon introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2019, legislation that is coming at a time when upwards of 70 percent of Americans support expanding this loved and proven program.
The movement for Medicare for All is snowballing, and no wonder. Millions of people in America are not receiving health care because they simply can't afford it. We've heard enough stories: delaying a test because of high copays and deductibles; skipping doses because prescriptions are too expensive; or turning to bankruptcy and GoFundMe to deal with outrageous medical bills. People are dying unnecessarily.
To realize Medicare for All, health care activists like myself are organizing our communities to build our grassroots movement and persuade legislators to pass this lifesaving reform.
Join us. Call your Congressional representatives and demand that they cosponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party (medicare4all.org/actions).
Now is the time to act. Do it for the health of yourself, your family, and everybody.
SHERRI McDONALD
Raymond, Washington
(1) comment
This is a lovely thought Sherri but who is going to pay for Medicare for All? As it stands, the current Medicare program is barely keeping it's head above water and in many cases recipients of Medicare receive subsidized coverage through Medicaid.
If the current Medicare coverage is barely sustainable then how is Medicare for all sustainable? Money does not grow on trees as many politicians seem to think and someone will have to pay and pay dearly for this. So before considering this "pie-in-the-sky" offering please provide the general public the solution for paying for this. IT also means losing my current PCP and the option of the hospital of my choosing. If it sounds too good to be true that's because it is too goo do be true.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.