Last week, I witnessed several peaceful protests menaced by a group of agitators, primarily comprised of Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer affiliates relocated from the Portland metro area, one of whom awaits trial for violent felony charges.
Clearly, these antagonists aim to bully, intimidate, suppress peaceable expression and sow chaos and violence — as they have elsewhere.
I've seen despicably cowardly, anti-social behavior tolerated in public spaces. While protesters wore face masks and tried to maintain distance, unmasked aggressors yelled in people's faces, spewing germs, and used megaphones to agitate and silence protesters.
Grown men berated teenage girls and mothers carrying babies, encircling them while exposing firearms. They spouted sexist and racist slurs, labeled community members as terrorists and flashed white power gestures at children.
Haven't our youth been through enough already, as they've sacrificed for the health of our community, particularly for our elders? In turn, will we stand up for the security of our children and other community members?
We need safe spaces to express disagreement without severing our basic bonds of community. We must unite and persevere together to comeback from this COVID-19 crisis.
Agents of social division seek to transplant their vitriol to Clatsop County when we are vulnerable. If we allow this hate group to gain traction, it will have terrible, lasting repercussions.
Regardless of our politics, we must unite around protecting our children and the essential fabric of our community, and completely reject the unwanted presence of any group seeking to poison our home with hate.
TROY HENRI
Astoria
