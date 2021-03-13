The March 9 guest column from Dick Hughes on unexpected revenue causes me mental heartburn, when I see comments like a tax "kicker" rebate is likely because of the unexpected revenue received in 2020, while at the same time Gov. Kate Brown wants more federal stimulus money, even though she has not spent all that has been received.
I listen to my local city leaders, who tell me that the expenses they have incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic far exceed revenue received from federal or state sources. Either the state is sitting on money that should have been sent to counties and cities in Oregon, or local governments are not telling the public the full story.
How anyone can believe anything coming from government is a mystery to me. I believe that no matter how much money the state taxes its citizens, it will never be enough.
I understand that the public spin is that new taxes are only aimed at very high-income people. My bet is the advisers to Phil Knight will outsmart the "tax them till they drop" crowd all day long.
Experience tells me more than 50% of Oregon taxpayers will end up paying more taxes in the foreseeable future, no matter how they spin it.
There seems to be a new belief in America that the government can always print more money anytime they need it. I object to the out-of-control spending underway at this time. I also object to most political incumbents.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton