To whoever vandalized my anti-Trump signs, and desecrated the American flag, on my farm out on U.S. Highway 26 east of Seaside on Sept. 17: If you don't believe in freedom of expression and the American way, then go back where you came from.
LESTER H. NEITZEL
Seaside
