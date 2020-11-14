I wrote a letter a few weeks ago about Seaside taxpayers getting milked by our Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District people, but it didn't sink in.
We paid $2.5 million, and we don't get any tax relief, which would not have happened if private enterprise would have been allowed in.
There was a group ready to buy the Broadway Middle School property, and put a motel in the area, and pay the annual taxes, but couldn't compete against a bottomless bidder. That scenario was bad enough, but now we're getting stuck with a repair bill.
I'm leaving town, but my property is still here. But not for long.
BOB COOK
Seaside
