Each of our lives is like a ship. If we look out over the stern and recall our past, we can choose to recall all our happy memories, or we can choose to recall all our negative memories. The choice is up to each one of us. Mind matters.
If we look out over the bow of the ship to our future, the same is true. We can choose to look forward to all of the adventure and happy times ahead, or choose to predict all our fears and doubts and negation. The choice is up to each one of us. Mind matters.
It's really no mystery, for as a man thinketh, so is he. Let us all make our minds matter positively for a victorious future.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
