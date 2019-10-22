I am writing about your recent article about Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding convening a meeting of local political leaders in regard to the creation of a county-level position to coordinate the patchwork of efforts addressing the various aspects of the "homelessness problem" ("Homeless liaison could coordinate county's approach," The Astorian, Oct. 12).
I hesitate to use this word, but to my mind, Chief Spalding's — and others' — insight about the need for this type of coordination is nothing short of a "miracle," which is a term used to describe a "highly improbable or extraordinary event, development, or accomplishment that brings very welcome consequences."
Two years ago, then-Mayor Arline LaMear formed the mayor's Homelessness Solutions Task Force (HOST), with Chief Spalding as its chairman. Many of us interested in the issues of homelessness viewed HOST with skepticism, and in its first year our pessimism seemed to be borne out.
However, somehow in its second year of existence, HOST has been transformed under Chief Spalding's leadership into a potential catalyst for genuine progress, with this suggestion about a county-level coordinator appearing to me as a "game-changing" opportunity.
I know this transformation in HOST is due to the work, cooperation and input of many people, but I want especially to single out Chief Spalding for what I know must be his singular contribution.
My previous admiration for him as an effective and congenial administrator has now become awe at what a single, committed individual can accomplish with patience, dedication and good will.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
