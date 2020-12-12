So, while America enters a worse-case scenario phase of the pandemic, the Trump administration is hosting multiple holiday parties for supporters.
Couldn't we use that money to equip pharmacies across the country with COVID-19 vaccine-ready refrigerators instead?
DONNA LEE ROLLINS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.