This November, voters will consider a misguided $8 million Astoria Library bond. In the current bond proposal, the city discloses that it will decide how the $8 million will be spent only after the bond is approved! Since this is not a necessary infrastructure project, it is mandatory to demand a better plan before approving the bond.
The tax rate for the bond is estimated at $.57 per $1,000 of assessed property value for 21 years. For a home with an assessed value of $400,000, it will cost a property owner $228 a year or $4,788 over the term of the bond. This library bond is in addition to the city of Astoria portion of the property taxes.
In the 2022/2023 tax year, the city levies about $3,200 for a $400,000 property. Over the 21-year library bond term, with the 3% yearly tax increase allowed by law, the Astoria portion of the property taxes will grow by thousands without the library bond expense.
Astoria already has one of the higher tax rates in the state, and it is home to a failed economy with few private sector, family wage jobs; the median income is nearly 25% below the state average. The electorate should consider the economic burden on all of its citizens, and vote "no" on this additional library tax.
The city should be spending its money on necessary items, like streets and sidewalks, not an undefined project that benefits only a few.