This November, voters will consider a misguided $8 million Astoria Library bond. In the current bond proposal, the city discloses that it will decide how the $8 million will be spent only after the bond is approved! Since this is not a necessary infrastructure project, it is mandatory to demand a better plan before approving the bond.

The tax rate for the bond is estimated at $.57 per $1,000 of assessed property value for 21 years. For a home with an assessed value of $400,000, it will cost a property owner $228 a year or $4,788 over the term of the bond. This library bond is in addition to the city of Astoria portion of the property taxes.

