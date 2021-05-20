Re: College tuition increase and COVID19 surcharge: If there is any misleading going on about these topics, it’s being done by David Oser (The Astorian, May 13). A reading of board minutes over the last 12 months will show that both were discussed as options by the board.
A check of SAVECC.COM will show that news of the budget committee’s decision to not seek a tuition increase was posted May 12, the day after it was announced at a full board meeting, the day before Oser’s letter, and is visible on every single page of the site. I have replaced references to a COVID surcharge with “fee increases,” raised again as a possibility by a board member at the most recent board meeting.
As to Oser’s assertion that there are scholarships available to cover every potential student’s tuition and living expenses, it is flat out false. The average community college student Pell Grant covers about two-thirds of tuition. Of course, one could always go into debt for the next 15 years via usurous, nondischargeable college loans.
CCC’s current tuition may be negligible to someone of Oser’s financial status, but it’s a hell of a lot of money to everybody else.
TIM LYMAN
Warrenton