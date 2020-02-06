The Astorian article on the Grocery Outlet appeal did not portray everything I said, which made it very misleading ("Astoria hears Grocery Outlet appeal," Jan. 23).
I believe the Heestands and the Grocery Outlet are happy with the outcome of the access agreement as we are, considering the situation. There was a negotiation on all sides as we worked through the details, but the final outcome will work well for all sides.
I heard some mention "blackmail" after the article was printed, which is far from what happened in the back-and-forth negotiation.
The Heestands have been a great neighbor these past years, working with us on the garbage/recycling area and the landscaping issues. I hope the future of the property is a positive for everyone, whatever that may be.
DON PATTERSON
Astoria Mini Mart East
