I am a citizen member of the Clatsop Community College Budget Committee, and have served on the college's foundation board since 2012.
A new political website has appeared making various misleading comments about the college. Two are outright lies. The college is not raising tuition and fees for the coming year, and did not raise them last year.
Students are not now, and never have been, required to pay a COVID-19 surcharge. The college does not require saving. Ample scholarship funds are available for direct college costs, and for living expenses, as well.
The application deadline has been lengthened to May 31. If you or someone you know is thinking about attending CCC, lack of money to pay for education need not stand in your way.
DAVID OSER
Astoria