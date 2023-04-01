We are observing now the season of Lent, a time of prayer and repentance. For us, our focus is less on individual sins and more on sin, defined sometimes as misplaced trust, the turning of something good into evil, misdirected devotion.
We believe that our society has a misplaced devotion to guns, which makes us exceptional among nations in the world for gun violence. We swim in a culture that has idolized guns and violent power.
Something has happened wherein the access to modern firearms now threatens our welfare. Mass shootings, suicides and accidental shootings have destroyed the "domestic tranquility." Those of us in quiet, small towns who once believed "it will not happen here" are now disabused of that illusion, and our anxiety has risen.
Good American people, who would otherwise seek creative rational solutions to a major problem — gun violence — are stuck lamenting the insane repetition of innocent children and adults dying as we call only for thoughts and prayers.
Measure 114 is a step toward rationality. As people of faith, we want this letter to be part of our Lenten discipline and prayer, in an effort to repent of our own sin and our collective sin of bowing to false gods.
We can change this if we remove the sacred quality of guns, and treat them as instruments of human creation that can be ordered and regulated (a word that is found in the Second Amendment to the Constitution) for the good of the people.