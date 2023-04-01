We are observing now the season of Lent, a time of prayer and repentance. For us, our focus is less on individual sins and more on sin, defined sometimes as misplaced trust, the turning of something good into evil, misdirected devotion.

We believe that our society has a misplaced devotion to guns, which makes us exceptional among nations in the world for gun violence. We swim in a culture that has idolized guns and violent power.

Tags