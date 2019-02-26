Our wonderful little library fills so many needs in our community. Speaking as the mom of a toddler, I am so grateful to Suzanne Harold for all of the engaging and entertaining activities she organizes; the library serves a vital function in our weekly routine and socialization. Suzanne relies on amazing volunteers, like Miss Daylight, to make these community events happen, and they all deserve our gratitude and respect.
Miss Daylight is an absolutely delightful character, and the children have so much fun at this special event. If you're somehow confused by a person in character or offended that a man is wearing a dress, then by all means, don't attend this event; it's really that simple. This story hour does not represent anything nefarious or immoral, it's simply fun.
This town (and state) is incredibly homogenous and I, for one, welcome with open arms every little shred of cultural and social diversity we can scrounge up. When we contemplated moving here, I took heart that because of the Gay Pride parade and rainbow posters in shops, that this small town was different, more accepting.
I still believe that about Astoria, and hope that our LGBTQ community feels welcome, respected, and appreciated; they are an asset to our community.
I apologize to Miss Daylight for the negative, close-minded opinions expressed by some of our residents. I sincerely hope they do not dissuade you, or the library, from putting on this event many, many more times.
LAURA JACKSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.