A recent editorial, “Train wreck in Salem a black eye for state” (The Astorian, June 27), was disingenuous given that a few weeks earlier an editorial, “Cap-and-trade bill would be disastrous” (The Astorian, June 8), had the effect of rousing the opposition to this bill, without getting all the facts straight.
It quotes state Sen. Betsy Johnson, “This bill … could, however, create a real disruption to our economy and the displacement of many established jobs.” The editorial states that the bill threatens 750 well-paying jobs at the Wauna Mill.
If our House representative, Tiffiny Mitchell, had been consulted, you would have been aware of all the work going on to protect jobs at the mill. In the final iteration of HB 2020, the Wauna Mill was not required to purchase any allowances until 2025.
After that, they would have received 95 percent of their allowances for another nine years, as long as they used the best available technologies. There were other provisions that would have mitigated potential cost impacts for low-income residents.
The Astorian claims that they “aren’t a bunch of climate deniers,” while calling for “a unified national approach.” How realistic is that given the current scene in Washington, D.C.?
Oregon missed an opportunity to take a proactive step that would have helped to mitigate and adapt to climate change and set an example for other states.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
