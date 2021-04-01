Edward Stratton missed the opportunity to practice responsible journalism while reporting on an example of cooperation among neighbors to resolve a work-at-home issue.
This effort was recognized by Astoria City Council members as a significant achievement in neighborhood problem-solving. Instead, Stratton chose to focus on fomenting public scorn toward residents who worked through the public process to address issues of concern.
In his latest article on a work-from-home auto-detailing proposal (The Astorian, March 18), Stratton should have focused on the agreement by neighbors to support the business operation as proposed by Will Gutierrez.
Instead, Stratton highlighted an unsubstantiated claim that the 67-year-old Stephen Fulton was intimidating the recent Coast Guardsman, a claim that was not relevant to the agreement reached by the parties.
A chance was missed here to report on a success story. Instead, Stratton wandered off into playing up some imagined grudge match.
Readers are entitled the truth, and maybe some fairness from reporters, not a speculative advocacy piece.
SARA ORR
Seattle