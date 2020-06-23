When people hear "Black Lives Matter," and reply "all lives matter," they have missed the point of the statement, and the movement for justice.
By all measures — health, education, poverty, as victims of state-sanctioned violence — the lives of Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) do not matter like those of white people.
If you believe that all lives matter, please join the work to dismantle white-centered systems and build systems that serve our BIPOC neighbors, and us all.
If you oppose the peaceful protest of your neighbors calling for justice for Black people, Indigenous people and other People of Color, that's racist and white supremacist.
KATE ALLEN
Astoria
