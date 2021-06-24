The guest column on June 15 regarding the Astoria High School mascot misses the (fishing) boat. Constance Rouda, the Astoria High School valedictorian, argued that it was time to change the Fishermen mascot to a more inclusive symbol.
The writer launches into a long essay on the importance of fishing to Astoria. All true. The request for a mascot change in no way is dismissive of history, but rather seeks to be more inclusive of all Astoria High School sports participants and spectators.
Weakening the argument, the guest column author writes that Toni Marsh, who worked in the fishing industry, stated, "You earn respect as a male or female fisher, so the gender labels are not necessary." Exactly. Note the word, "fisher."
All sports participants, whether male or female, work hard. The idea is not to eliminate the fishing legacy, but to eliminate exclusionary symbols or awkward names like "Lady Fish." If we have Lady Fish, should we not have Gentlemen Fish?
The nationally recognized literary event held annually in Astoria for those who work on the seas is FisherPoets. Come one, come all. Let's move into the 21st century with our mascots and team names. The proposed change can continue to honor the legacy of fishing, while being inclusive of all who participate.
MARIAN DERLET
Astoria