Having conversations with friends, many who work in the K-12 school system, has given me clarity as to why our country is going to hell in a handbasket: Parenting, or should I say, the lack of it.
Being a parent is the most rewarding endeavor humans can achieve. It's also the most difficult. All of our own character traits, good and bad, are put on public display. Our schools have become more like a child watching and parenting service than a place for education of the three R's. It's almost a 180-degree reversal of how the school system was just 30 years ago, according to a few of my friends.
The charade of entitlement is now being thrown in the faces of teachers and administrators alike by 7-year-old children. With no way of implementing any form of discipline without fear of retribution, it's no wonder why most of these educators are thinking of a career change.
Not too many years ago, I received death threats against my family, not me, after a few different local football games as a referee. I thought sports were for fun? So imagine how difficult it is to deal with that mentality coming from parents to your eighth grade English teacher, who gave out extra homework on a holiday weekend. Not to be mean, but to give the child an opportunity to catch up on assignments missed. That action is now taken as a personal insult by that child's parent.