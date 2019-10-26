I attended Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell's recent town hall in Astoria, and was impressed by her social and emotional intelligence, her strong advocacy for education, health and social services for our community, and am confident in her ability to address the issues we face as a region and nation with clarity, focus, rigorous research and respectful communication.
I am inspired by her motives — to serve the people, not Wall Street corporations. This recall effort is a form of bullying, ungrounded and pointless. Please join me in allowing our valuable civil servant to continue to do her job on our behalf.
SUSAN BANYAS
Astoria
